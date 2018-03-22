March 24 election results for Allen, Jeff Davis parishes

Vickie Buller (IND) won the Jeff Davis Parish School Board District 10 seat over James Edward Tarver (NOPTY) by 103 votes.

Buller had 76 percent (or 152 votes) and Tarver (NOPTY) had 24 percent (or 49 votes).

Allen Parish residents voted yes to a tax for Kinder Drainage District No. 2. The tax passed by 68 percent (101 votes to 48). The tax is 4 mills over 10 years. It is expected to bring in $93,400 per year.

Results are complete, but unofficial, from the Louisiana Secretary of State’s office.

