Mike Danahay defeats incumbent Chris Duncan to take Sulphur mayor's seat

Mike Danahay was declared the winner of the Sulphur mayoral race Saturday night, defeating incumbent Chris Duncan, who has served two terms as mayor.

Danahay, who is a Sulphur native, began his public service career in 2000 after being elected to Calcasieu Parish Police Jury, where he served two terms. After his tenure as police juror, Danahay was elected as State Representative in 2008, where he also served two terms.

Danahay (DEM) defeated Duncan (REP) by 653 votes. Danahay had 58 percent (or 2,310 votes) while Duncan had 42 percent (or 1,657 votes).

Results are complete, but unofficial, from the Louisiana Secretary of State’s office. Candidates must receive at least one more vote than 50 percent of the total votes cast. If no candidate receives a majority, the top two candidates advance to a runoff in the April 28 general election.

Dru Ellender (REP) won the race for Sulphur City Council District 1 with 57 percent (or 257 votes), defeating Randy Hebert (IND) who had 43 percent (or 192 votes).

Mike Koonce (DEM) won the race for Sulphur City Council District 2 with 55 percent (or 396 votes). Koonce defeated Donnie Fuslier (IND), who had 10 percent (or 72 votes), Hunter Pago (REP), who had 7 percent (or 51 votes), and Johnny Thomas (REP), who had 29 percent (or 207 votes).

Melinda D. Hardy (DEM) won the race for Sulphur City Council District 3 with 67 percent (or 464 votes), defeating Lelan J. LaBorde (IND), who had 33 percent (or 228 votes).

Joy Abshire (REP) won the race for Sulphur City Council District 4 with 62 percent (or 635 votes), defeating Randy Favre, Jr. (REP), who had 38 percent (or 395 votes).

Mandy Thomas (REP), who had 42 percent (or 434 votes), and Gerrit Zick Lawrence (REP), who had 28 percent (or 287 votes), are headed into a runoff for the Sulphur City Council District 5 seat. Thomas and Lawrence won over Danny DiPetta, Jr. (REP), who had 14 percent (or 143 votes), and Jesse N. Fontenot (IND), who had 17 percent (or 176 votes).

