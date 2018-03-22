Crosswalk safety tips for drivers and pedestrians

Unintentional pedestrian injuries are the fifth leading cause of injury-related death in the United States for children ages 5 to 19, according to Safe Kids Worldwide.

It's useful as both a driver and pedestrian to know the rules of crosswalk safety to ensure the safety of all.

Here are rules for drivers and pedestrians according to Louisiana law:

Vehicles must yield to pedestrians within a crosswalk in the same half of the roadway the vehicle is traveling or turning onto

Pedestrians must yield to vehicles when crossing the street outside of a marked crosswalk or an unmarked crosswalk at an intersection

Impact Recovery Systems compiled a useful list of rules for students to remember when crossing the street.

Always use a crosswalk and look both ways before entering the street, just to be sure.

Take off your headphones. When crossing an intersection or street, it’s important that you’re able to hear any oncoming cars or hazards.

Don’t stand directly on the curb when waiting to cross. Stand back a few feet from the edge to prevent you from falling or tripping into the street.

Don’t try to stop or direct traffic in order to cross.

Walk; don’t run, across the street. Keep looking both ways as you cross the road to ensure there are no oncoming vehicles.

When crossing in front of a stopped car, be mindful of cars in other lanes, too. Make sure they’re fully stopped and that the drivers can see you.

If there are crossing guards available, always follow their directions.

