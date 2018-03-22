Barbe High students hit while crossing street, suffer non-life-threatening injuries

Two Barbe High students were hit by a car this morning on their way to class. But their injuries are not life-threatening.

It was a busy school morning when suddenly, the two girls are hit while on the crosswalk to Barbe campus. One girl, with moderate injuries, was taken to Lake Charles Memorial and transferred to Lafayette General to see a specialist. The other girl, whose hand was hit, was treated and released. The names of the girls have not been released.

The driver was ticketed for failure to yield to pedestrians in a crosswalk.

Lake Charles Police Deputy Chief Mark Kraus says it's a reminder to pay close attention while driving.

"The public that's concerned about it, we all need to probably pay a little closer attention to our driving habits. And that is when you're driving that's the only thing you should be doing. But more importantly, and very specifically, when you're in a school zone, this is at 7 o'clock in the morning, the vehicles traveling east where the sun's coming up, it's very clear today, it's just important that while we're in those school zones, but everywhere, to pay attention to these driving habits," said Kraus.

It's the second time in a week a student was hit by a car. Last week it was in Sulphur.

Shannon LaFargue urged safety after last week's accident.

"Just review with your student safety concerns that you have as a parent and for the drivers and the general public, to ensure that they are aware every single morning especially with the change in daylight savings time. It's dark early now," said LaFargue.

School officials say they are talking to students about being alert when crossing roads because motorists are not always focused on what's in front of them.

Thirteen-year-old Alyssa Jones of Sulphur was initially listed in critical condition last week.

But at last word, her mother said she is still hospitalized and recovering.

For more information about laws dealing with pedestrians click here and here.

