Register Now for the 2018 Southwest Louisiana District Senior Games

Registration for the 2018 Southwest Louisiana District Senior Games is underway.

The games were designed for seniors citizens ages 50 and over- in order to promote physical wellness and to encourage all older residents to improve their quality of life by stay active.

The games include more than 50 events, including archery, bean bag baseball, bowling, dominoes, horseshoes, spelling, swimming, table tennis and washer pitches.

Participants do not need to be experienced athletes to play, athletes will compete with other seniors in their age groups.

The 10 day series of competitions is being held April 13-23 at the McNeese State University Recreational complex.

For more information on how to register for or make donations to the Southwest Louisiana District Senior Games, contact Angela Jouett at 337-721-4024, 337-249-1039 or ajouett@cppj.net

