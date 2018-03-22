City of Lake Charles looking for Summer Food Program sites - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

City of Lake Charles looking for Summer Food Program sites

SOURCE: Kayla courvell SOURCE: Kayla courvell
LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) -

The City of Lake Charles Summer Food Service Program is accepting applications from eligible organizations to serve as program sites for the 2018 Summer Food Service Program.

The program runs June 4 - July 27. It provides healthy meals to children, especially those from disadvantaged backgrounds, during the summer months when school is not in session. 

The federally-funded program is administered on behalf of the United States Department of Agriculture through the state's education department.

Any child aged 18 or younger, or anyone over the age of 18 who is determined by a state or local educational agency to be mentally or physically disabled and who participates during the school year in a public or private non-profit school program, may receive meals through the program. 

The Lake Charles program is specifically in need of organizations that are willing to serve as program sites for 50 or more students. The sites are the physical locations where food is served. Each site location will work with the City of Lake Charles to provide meal service at the site.

Applications are being accepted now through April 20, 2018 from those who wish to participate in the 2018 Summer Food Service Program.

For more information, contact Johnnie Mouton at 337-491-1270 or email jmouton@cityoflc.us

Copyright KPLC 2018.  All rights reserved.

