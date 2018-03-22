Flying Tigers Car Show benefits SOWELA students - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

Flying Tigers Car Show benefits SOWELA students

LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) -

Get your motors running! 

The SOWELA Foundation is hosting the Flying Tigers Car Show presented by Sasol on Saturday, Apr. 7, 2018, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. All proceeds benefit student scholarships and enhancement. Tickets are $5 per person and kids 12 and under are free. The event is open to the public and will be held at SOWELA Technical Community College, 3820 Senator J. Bennett Johnston Ave., Lake Charles, LA 70615.

Automobile enthusiasts are encouraged to showcase their vehicles. Early bird registration is $30 per vehicle and day-of registration is $35 per vehicle. Awards will be given in a variety of categories, and vehicle registrants are eligible to win customized car part trophies. Vehicle registrants will also receive a car show t-shirt, a food/drink coupon, and an engraved Flying Tiger coaster.

The event is family-friendly with a Flying Cubs Kids Zone, which includes fun jumps, remote control car races, coloring pages, and much more. In addition, attendees can enjoy great food, first responder vehicle displays, and other activities. Door prizes from area restaurants and businesses will be given throughout the day.

To register your vehicle, purchase tickets, or for more information, visit www.sowela.edu/carshow.

