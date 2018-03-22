Truck Fest at Chennault on Saturday - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

Truck Fest at Chennault on Saturday

By KPLC Digital Staff
At Truck Fest, presented by the Junior League of Lake Charles, children and families will receive an exceptional hands-on experience, with vehicles of all types. (Source: JLLC) At Truck Fest, presented by the Junior League of Lake Charles, children and families will receive an exceptional hands-on experience, with vehicles of all types. (Source: JLLC)
LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) -

Children love to explore and investigate, and unrestricted play is essential for healthy, cognitive development. 

At Truck Fest on Saturday, March 24 at Chennault Airport, presented by the Junior League of Lake Charles, children and families will receive an exceptional hands-on experience, with vehicles of all types. There will be construction, public service, emergency, utility, transportation, delivery vehicles and more. 

Children will be able to interact with their favorite vehicles, learn about the importance of safety, and meet the men and women who serve and protect our communities.

Those children who are sensitive to noise will enjoy Silent Hour from 9:00-10:00 A.M. Kid-friendly activities, face-painting and delicious food will make this event a perfect outing for the entire family!

The event will be on one of the runways at Chennault Airport in Lake Charles from 9:00 A.M.-3:00 P.M. Bring your sunscreen, although there will be some tents set up to offer a shaded place to sit and eat.

Tickets can be purchased at the event and the cost is $5 per person, free for children two and under.

