Southwest Louisiana arrest report: March 21, 2018

Calcasieu Correctional Center:

Amanda Dawn Kibodeaux, 37, Sulphur: Possession of drugs, drug paraphernalia, illegal possession of stolen things, turning movements and required signals. Bond: $28,000.

James Douglas Scott, Jr., 36, Lake Charles: Direct contempt of court.

Mieka Leah Rogalski, 20, Pensacola, FL: Possession of drugs; drug paraphernalia; illegal possession of stolen things; sale, distribution, or possession of a legend drug without prescription; drug paraphernalia, possession of marijuana. Bond: $20,000.

Charles Edward Borel III, 24, Lake Charles: Burglary, theft, possession of drugs.

Landon Oneal Spikes, 34, Longville: Probation violation.

Jacolby Kindel Arceneaux, 34, Lafayette: Federal detainer.

Shane Corey McCarty, 32, Lake Charles: Operating while intoxicated, disturbing the peace.

James Brenton Dale Burnett, 33, Singer: Probation violation.

Brandi Nicole Miller, 38, Lake Charles: Theft. Bond: $2,500.

Mark Alan Gilbert, 49, Scott: Battery.

Jose Heriberto Ramirez, 44, Brownsville, TX: Federal detainer.

Carols Demark Dennis, Jr., 22, Lake Charles: Possession of marijuana, possession of firearm or carrying concealed weapon by a person convicted of certain felonies, drug paraphernalia, illegal use of drugs, prohibited acts, illegal possession of stolen firearms. Bond: $1,000.

Marquez Anthony Sonnier, 18, Lake Charles: Possession of marijuana, illegal carrying of weapons, drug paraphernalia, illegal use of drugs, possession of a prescription for a drug or legend drug.

Dontrail Jamal Walker, 21, Lake Charles: Battery.

Angelo Marquez Budwine, 20, Lake Charles: Illegally supplying a felon with a firearm, possession of a firearm or carrying concealed weapon by a person convicted of certain felonies; illegally supplying a felon with ammunition; possession or dealing in unregistered or illegally transferred weapons; possession of drugs with the intent to manufacture, distribute or produce; drug paraphernalia. Bond: $1,000,000.

Kristen Michelle Saunders, 30, DeRidder: Direct contempt of court, contraband, possession of drugs.

Copyright 2018 KPLC. All rights reserved.