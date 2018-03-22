FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Coolest air moves out; warm end to the week

With the last of our coolest mornings making a departure today, only last morning of temperatures in the 40s will start the day off on a cool note but a steady warm-up through the morning will send temperatures into the 60s by 10:00 a.m. and into the 70s by noon.

As was the case yesterday, the extended hours of sunlight through the afternoon will continue to warm temperatures up into the middle 70s by the afternoon with winds out of the east-southeast around 5 to 10 mph. Through the evening clear skies will allow temperatures back into the 60s after sunset but lows tonight will only drop into the lower to middle 50s.

The warming trend will continue into Friday with a strengthening upper level ridge of high pressure that will keep the sunshine around but send highs back to near 80 on Friday and well into the lower 80s for Saturday and Sunday. This ridge will keep our area bypassed from any storm systems that will track across the U.S. over the next several days with only slight rain chances returning by early next week.

First Alert Meteorologist Ben Terry

Copyright 2018 KPLC. All rights reserved.