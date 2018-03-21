Mock crash set for Thursday at Sam Houston High School - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

Mock crash set for Thursday at Sam Houston High School

By Chandler Watkins, Reporter
A previous mock crash at a local high school. (Source: KPLC) A previous mock crash at a local high school. (Source: KPLC)
MOSS BLUFF, LA (KPLC) -

Residents should not be alarmed to see and hear emergency vehicles arriving at Sam Houston High School Thursday morning.

Louisiana State Police Troop D, along with multiple first responder agencies, will be at Sam Houston High School to participate in a mock crash with students at 9 a.m. March 22.

The mock crash is to demonstrate the dangers of impaired driving and driving without a seatbelt. Sam Houston students will be acting out a fake crash scenario for their peers with first responders.

    Calcasieu Correctional Center: Amanda Dawn Kibodeaux, 37, Sulphur: Possession of drugs, drug paraphernalia, illegal possession of stolen things, turning movements and required signals. Bond: $28,000. James Douglas Scott, Jr., 36, Lake Charles: Direct contempt of court. Mieka Leah Rogalski, 20, Pensacola, FL: Possession of drugs; drug paraphernalia; illegal possession of stolen things; sale, distribution, or possession of a legend drug without prescription; drug paraphernalia, posse...
    Calcasieu Correctional Center: Gerald Wade Mcinnis, 36, Sulphur: Stop signs and yield signs, operating a vehicle while under suspension for certain prior offenses, possession of marijuana, drug paraphernalia, possession of drugs. Bond: $6,000. Allison Black Dees, 48, Sulphur: Possession of drugs with the intent to distribute, manufacture or produce; drug paraphernalia. Bond: $11,500. Tupac Shakkur Gallow, 22, Lake Charles: Second-degree robbery, illegal use of weapons&nbs...

    Calcasieu Correctional Center: Amanda Jean Jimerson, 47, Sulphur: Pedestrian on highway or interstate highway, possession of drugs, drug paraphernalia. Bond: $13,000. Donald Albert Haley, 58, DeRidder: Monetary instrument abuse. Bond: $5,000. Delores Ann Singh, 50, Kinder: Sale, possession or distribution of a legend drug without a prescription; direct contempt of court; disturbing the peace; possession of drugs. Bond: $6,000. Macio Charles Robertson, 45, Texas City, TX: Possessio...
