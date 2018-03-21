Mock crash set for Thursday at Sam Houston High School

Residents should not be alarmed to see and hear emergency vehicles arriving at Sam Houston High School Thursday morning.

Louisiana State Police Troop D, along with multiple first responder agencies, will be at Sam Houston High School to participate in a mock crash with students at 9 a.m. March 22.

The mock crash is to demonstrate the dangers of impaired driving and driving without a seatbelt. Sam Houston students will be acting out a fake crash scenario for their peers with first responders.

