Over 100 year old house burns down in Cameron Parish

Denys English LeBlanc says she was already asleep when her husband saw the lights in their century-old home flicker around 11 p.m. Monday. He then smelled smoke, woke Denys up, and they and their dogs ran outside of their home in Sweet Lake. The Cameron Parish Fire Department and the Lake Charles Fire Department arrived to battle the flames. The house was deemed a total loss, though some items were salvageable, according to LeBlanc.

LeBlanc and her husband have only lived in the house for five months, but the house has been in their family for generations. She says her family built the house around the 1890s. It was passed down through the years to other family members. LeBlanc says some of her favorite childhood memories were at the house, running around the yard. LeBlanc says that they plan on rebuilding the house.

"This was what I considered my little slice of heaven," says LeBlanc.

Although not much could be done with the home, neighbors came out the next day to help the family try to find things in the debris. "We have had amazing people who have helped us," says LeBlanc of her community, from those at the fire department to those who live next door. "The community is amazing. Lake Charles has a great community."

