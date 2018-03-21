Lake Arthur woman accused of shoving down woman holding 7-month-old

A Lake Arthur woman is under arrest following an incident in the 2100 block of Third Street Tuesday afternoon.

Deputy Chief Chris Ivey, spokesman for the Jeff Davis Sheriff's Office, said a woman told authorities that Debra Sue Vincent, 56, pushed her down as she held her 7-month-old child. Vincent then allegedly took a .22 Marlin rifle from the gun rack and pointed it at people in the home.

Vincent was booked on charges of simple battery and aggravated assault with a firearm. She bonded out of jail just after noon Wednesday.

