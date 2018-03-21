McNeese 2018 Pro Day Results

McNeese's Pro Day kicked off early Wednesday morning with 11 former Cowboys aiming to impress scouts from the Bears, Raiders, Redskins, Saints and Seahawks.

Wide receiver Kent Shelby was the standout from the day thanks to his measurements and on-field workout. Shelby was measured at 6'2" and 205 pounds, which is a few pounds lighter than his playing weight.

Shelby didn't wow scouts with any of his drill results, but they were on par with many NFL hopefuls at the combine. As a big-bodied receiver, his numbers fit was is expected.

During the on-field workouts, his routes looked crisp and he didn't drop a pass.

"I started training at the end of November, so I feel great," said Shelby. "This is something I have been doing since I was little. I had my boys, Tavarious Battiste and Darious Crawley out here too. To go with them, it's competition so I couldn't drop a ball with them behind me."

Shelby said the scouts spoke to him early in the morning and then again after the pro day.

"[The scouts] said I looked good and better than I did on film," said Shelby. "That's always a positive and it shows how much work I've put into the process.

Below are the full results from McNeese's Pro Day.

PLAYER POSITION HEIGHT WEIGHT 40-YARD DASH BENCH PRESS VERTICAL JUMP BROAD JUMP 3 CONE DRILL 20-YARD SHUTTLE 60-YARD SHUTTLE Jermaine Antoine DB 5'10 1/2" 196 4.73 11 35" 127" 7.33 4.55 11.14 Chris Aye OL 6'4 1/6" 263 5.45 16 27.5" 94" 8.08 4.99 N/A Tavarious Battiste WR 5'10 1/4" 171 4.59 7 32.5" 122" 7.15 4.35 11.28 Jalen Bowers DL 6'3 1/3" 251 4.84 17 31" 115" 7.90 4.78 N/A Darious Crawley WR 5'11" 196 4.76 13 35.5" 117" 7.70 4.63 N/A Andre Fuller DB 5'10 7/12" 201 4.81 11 32" 110" 7.44 4.40 11.40 Ashari Goins LB 5'10" 206 4.92 14 29.5" 112" 7.86 4.78 12.01 Dominique Hill DB 5'9" 179 4.72 N/A 31" 114" 7.21 4.56 11.82 Erik Jones DB 5'11 1/2" 183 4.62 15 35.5" 114" 7.90 4.63 12.09 Kent Shelby WR 6'2" 205 4.65 8 33.5" 119" 7.69 4.68 11.72 Josh Washington DB 5'8 1/2" 171 4.63 6 34" 127" 7.60 4.74 11.75

Copyright 2018 KPLC. All rights reserved.