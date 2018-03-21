Students at Our Lady Queen of Heaven raise money for the American Heart Association

Students at Our Lady Queen of Heaven raise money for the America - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

By Mandesha Thornton, News Producer
Students at Our Lady Queen of Heaven  in Lake Charles jump roped today to raise money for the American Heart Association.

The name of the event is called "Jump Rope for Heart". The purpose of the program is to educate children how to live heart healthy.

Kids enjoyed working out and learning how to jump rope all while exercising and getting fit.

This event is big for the school and has been happening every other year for 40 years!
 

