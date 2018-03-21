South Cameron will field varsity football team in 2018

The South Cameron High School varsity football team isn't going anywhere despite rumors the school would play junior varsity only this upcoming season. Tarpon coach Darryl Lee has confirmed to KPLC that the Tarpons will field a varsity team in 2018.

"We’re glad that we’ll able to keep the football tradition and program going despite the low numbers and small enrollment," said Lee. "The kids want to play, so if we can stay healthy we will be on the field and competing."

Lee says the Tarpons have 22 players signed up to play football in the fall.

The tradition and culture at South Cameron are what keeps the program alive despite the attendance struggles.

"The kids, staff, school and community know the challenge we’re facing and accept it because they love football here at South Cameron."

