New DeQuincy Senior Center opens

The Calcasieu Council on Aging has announced the opening of a new senior center.

The DeQuincy Senior Center is located at 500 Grand Ave and is now open from 7:30 a.m. to noon during the weekdays.

Some of the activities will include crafting, sewing, arts, games, bingo, pool, dominoes, educational and wellness seminars, wellness checkups, physical exercise, birthday luncheons and holiday celebrations.

There will also be assistance provided to support services for the low-income and disabled population such as home-delivered meals, transportation, and caregiver services.

Jacqueline Green is the executive director of the CCOA and says this center has been in the works for years.

“We’ve been waiting for many years to get a senior center here in DeQuincy,” said Green. “The council on aging provides a wide range of services for those who are homebound, as well as our active seniors who are part of our communities. So, DeQuincy was the final part of our equation to cover Calcasieu Parish in its entirety with senior centers, so we are very happy to be here today.”

For a full list of the senior centers in your area, visit their website.

