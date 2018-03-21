Southwest Louisiana Correction Report: Mar. 21 - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

Southwest Louisiana Correction Report: Mar. 21

By Kathy Del Hoyo, Producer
CALCASIEU PARISH, LA (KPLC) -

Kendrik Jamal Bailey, 25, Lake Charles: Battery, child endangerment. Bond: $2,500

Jerry Eugene Bullock, 47, Westlake: Illegal possession of stolen things. 

James Richard Hays III, 41, Vinton: Battery, unauthorized entry of inhabited dwelling, criminal trespass. Bond: $12,500

Chris Glenn Clack, 55, Sulphur: Four counts of unauthorized use of access card as theft. Bond: $7,500

James Jonothan Charles, 25, Lake Charles: Direct contempt of court. 

Paul Gwendolyn Fontenot, 57, Iowa: Battery, criminal mischief. Bond: $2,500

Mitchell Gregory Miller, 20, Lake Charles: Second-degree battery. Bond: $25,000

David Wayne Williams, 36, Mamou: Instate detainer. 

Abel Jay Manuel, 48, Lake Charles: Violations of protective orders. 

Dalton Michael Tomplait, 32, Sulphur: Out fo state detainer. 

Kenneth Edward Heard II, 35, DeQuincy: Direct contempt of court, possession of a controlled dangerous substance, display of plates. 

Victoria Yvette Griffen, 33, Lake Charles: Direct contempt of court. 

Gerald Wade McInnis, 36, Sulphur: Possession of narcotic, prohibited acts, possession of a legend drug without a prescription. 

Damien Deshone Guidry, 37, Iowa: Federal detainer. 

Devan Shay Green, 27, Lake Charles: Direct contempt of court, operating while intoxicated. 

Billy Frank Fafard, 40, Longville: Theft, instate detainer. 

Jessica Billie Robison, 37, Elton: Instate detainer, possession of a narcotic. 

Jesse Ryan Oliver, 36, Westlake: Battery, child endangerment, battery. 

Mose Allen III, 44, Lake Charles: Battery. 

Daniel Lee Williams, 22, Wasilla, AK: Failure to register as a sex offender. 

Stone Haynes Jr, 49, Beaumont, TX: Federal detainer. 

Christina Marie Williams, 38, Sulphur: Federal detainer. 

Daniel Brent Friedman, 40, Houston, TX: Direct contempt of court. 

Minh Chan Hua, 57, Stafford, TX: Two counts of issuing worthless checks. Bond: $7,500

James Kevin Barlow, 49, Starks: Instate detainer, possession of a controlled substance, prohibited acts. 

Mason Alexander Adams, 17, Merryville: Purse snatching. 

Tangy Lena Marquita Thomas, 29, Lake Charles: Possession of a controlled dangerous substance. 

Dustin Charles Elder, 31, Lake Charles: Theft, possession of a controlled dangerous substance. 

Devin Randall Crochet, 23, Sulphur: Possession of controlled dangerous substance, three counts of probation violation. 

Chante Michelle Rougeau, 23, Lake Charles: Aggravated assault, child endangerment, simple criminal damage to property, forgery, theft, possession of marijuana. 

Jesse Laron Block, 40, Sulphur: Cruelty to juveniles. 

Kevin Joseph Harrell Jr, 22, Sulphur: Direct contempt of court, instate detainer. 

John Ellis Dunn, 51, Lake Charles: Stop signs and yields, flight from an officer, possession of a controlled dangerous substance, prohibited acts. 

Noel Alexis Saez, 18, Vinton: Battery. 

Gregory Anthony Cole Jr, 37, Lake Charles: Careless operation, possession of a controlled dangerous substance, operating a vehicle while license is suspended, prohibited acts, contraband defined, possession of marijuana. 

Jose Michael Purifoy, 36, Lake Charles: Out of state detainer. 

Jerry Wayne Lyons Jr, 47, Vinton: Prohibited acts, direct contempt of court. 

Eboni Evonne Young, 33, Lake Charles: Direct contempt of court, simple criminal damage, contraband defined, possession of synthetic marijuana. 

