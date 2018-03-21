Helicopter to drop 50,000 eggs at EggDrop Eggstravaganza in Jenn - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

Helicopter to drop 50,000 eggs at EggDrop Eggstravaganza in Jennings

All eyes will be on the sky in Jennings Saturday - then to the ground - for the fifth Our Savior's Church EggDrop Eggstravaganza! (Source: KPLC)
JENNINGS, LA (KPLC) -

All eyes will be on the sky in Jennings Saturday - then to the ground - for the fifth Our Savior's Church EggDrop Eggstravaganza!

Organizer and Lead Pastor, Josh Belt, says it will be bigger and better than ever with a helicopter dropping over 50,000 plastic Easter eggs on the field for the Egg Hunt. 

After the helicopter has safely left, the kids will then be allowed onto the field to collect eggs!

This free, family event will take place on Saturday, March 24 at the Jennings Parks & Recreation in Jennings from 11:00 A.M. until 2:00 P.M. 

There will be three age-specific drops (Ages 0-4, 5-8, and 9-12).

Each drop will be staggered 30 minutes for each age group.

Volunteers also roll out the red carpet for children with special needs by providing a VIP pass that will ensure they get preferred access to the egg hunts, as well as other activities.

The EggDrop is for children 12 years old and under but there will be activities for the entire family such as: interactive inflatables, mechanical bull, train rides, food trucks and photos with the Easter Bunny.

This event is free to the Southwest Louisiana community because of the generous sponsorships of over 45 local businesses.

Last year’s EggDrop saw over 4,500 people and  2,500 kids show up for this one-of-a-kind event.

Since this event is the largest egg hunt in Louisiana, pre-registration is encouraged. Pre-registering allows for families to move through the line much quicker! Register your child at www.EggDropLA.com.

