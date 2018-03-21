KeKe Palmer visits Lake Charles

Actress and singer Keke Palmer stopped by a Lake Charles radio station yesterday to promote her single and TV show, which airs on Fox 29.

The show is called "Star" and Palmer plays the role of Gigi, a talented but hotheaded singer. Palmer's new song is called "Bossy".

107 JAMZ's DJ Big Boy Chill and DJ Tyski got the chance to interview Palmer and TySki described her as "energetic, multitalented and lovely."

A post shared by DJ TySki (@djtyski) on Mar 20, 2018 at 6:26pm PDT

