Ringo Starr knighted by Prince William

Beatles drummer Ringo Starr has been knighted by the Duke of Cambridge.

Yesterday, The Royal Family tweeted out a picture of the moment with Starr smiling with his medal:

Congratulations Sir Ringo Starr!



Today at Buckingham Palace, the Beatles drummer was honoured by The Duke of Cambridge for his services to music. pic.twitter.com/bdSe2lrRwn — The Royal Family (@RoyalFamily) March 20, 2018

The knighting took place at Buckingham Palace. Starr was honored for his services to music.

