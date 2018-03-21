Lake Charles city council is having a meeting this evening.

The Lake Charles city council is meeting this evening to discuss several topics, ranging from drainage to opioids.

Members will be voting to enter into an agreement with the calcasieu parish police jury and gravity drainage district for studies about the kayouche coulle lateral.

They will also vote on an authoritization that would allow the city to apply to the state of Louisiana and the "department of culture, recreation and tourism" to establish the north Lake Charles Cultural Products District.

City council will also consider an ordinance that would allow the city to enter intro an agreement with a law firm to pursue opioid litigation, following the lead of other cities around the country in the midst of the nation's opioid epidemic.

