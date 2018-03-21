BREAKING NEWS: Austin bombing suspect confirmed as dead

Local media reports indicate police attempted to arrest a suspect in the Austin, TX, bombings early Wednesday and he is now reportedly dead.

Four bombings have rocked the city of Austin this month killing three people.

In a tweet at 5:30 a.m. ET, the Houston division of the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives said officials are at the scene with police and FBI agents.

The Austin Police Department tweeted early Wednesday morning that they were working an officer-involved shooting in Round Rock, TX, a city about 19 miles from Austin.

The sequence of events is not yet clear. There are reports from local media that a device detonated; then shots were fired.

Police reportedly used a blend of security video, cell phone technology, and receipts to track down the suspect.

The suspect is believed to be involved in a series of bombings in and near Austin, TX, that took place from Mar. 2 to Mar. 20.

Two people lost their lives and five others suffered injuries in the incidents.

A package bomb killed Anthony Stephan House, 39, on Mar. 2 at his home and another package bomb claimed the life of Draylen Mason, 17, at his mother's home on Mar. 12. The blast also injured Mason's mother.

The third package bomb detonated a few hours later on March 12 and left one person injured.

A tripwire-activated bomb detonated near a road in Travis County on Mar. 18 and injured two people. Those victims are expected to fully recover.

The fifth device, another package bomb, exploded in a FedEx ground facility in Schertz, TX, on Mar. 20 and injured one person. FedEx confirmed that the person responsible for sending it also shipped a second package, a sixth device. It was secured in in a FedEx facility near the Austin airport and turned over to law enforcement.

Authorities originally believed the attacks could be racially motivated, but the fourth bomb appeared random, rather than targeted, the Associated Press reported.

Police responded to another incident, initially reported as a seventh bomb, March 20, but determined instead that an incendiary device had "initiated" at an Austin Goodwill, injuring one employee. Police said they believed the incident was unrelated.

During a live news conference, the FBI confirmed that the suspect is dead. The suspect detonated a bomb while police approached his car. Authorities have not released his name but he is confirmed as a 24-year-old white male. The authorities have not confirmed a motive.

More details to come.

Watch the live link HERE.

Copyright 2018 KPLC. All rights reserved.