You asked, we answered: Where is the smoke covering Lake Charles coming from?

KPLC Chief Meteorologist says smoke in SWLA is moving into the area from what appear to be controlled burns in Texas. (Source: KPLC)

We've received several questions asking why there is so much smoke in the air.

Smoke is being reported in Lake Charles, Sulphur, Moss Bluff, Westlake.

KPLC Chief Meteorologist Wade Hampton says satellite images show the smoke moving into the area from Texas. He says it is originating from what appear to be controlled burns on the east and west side of Sam Rayburn.

Northwesterly winds are pushing the smoke southeast, into our area.

Copyright 2018 KPLC. All rights reserved.