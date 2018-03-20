Foundation poured for St. Jude Dream Home

Pretty soon a lucky family in Southwest Louisiana will have the chance to win a dream home thanks to a giveaway sponsored by St. Jude's Hospital and KPLC.

Tuesday morning, the home's completion was one step closer to reality as the foundation was poured.

The concrete was donated by Louisiana Concrete LLC., a company based out of Lake Charles.

Jody Lee, owner of Louisiana Concrete, said when he got the call about donating to the cause it was a no-brainer.

"It means the world to us," Lee said. "There's really not that many things in the world as valuable as the health and welfare of our children.

"We love leading a community-wide promotion against childhood cancer."

Lee said this project hits close to home.

"This project is really special to us," Lee said. "Life is all about family to us and what a better way to spend your resources on the health of your children or someone else in the community."

Lee said when it all comes together it will make all of the hard work worth it.

"It's unbelievable what actually goes into building a house like this," Lee said. "To have a special builder like Salvador Construction it's really going to mean a lot for us to get this done in our hearts."

The home is being built in the Graywood community in Lake Charles.

