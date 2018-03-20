Ways to protect your dog from disease

With the recent case of Canine Distemper found at Calcasieu Parish Animal Services, it serves as a reminder for pet owners to keep their dogs healthy.

Make sure your dogs are protected, especially in social situations, like the dog park or the vet. The most surefire way to ensure your dog's health, is to make sure all vaccinations are up to date.

Here are a few tips from the American Veterinary Medical Association to protect your dog in social situations:

Do not let your dog come into contact with another dogs' stool.

If your dog is ill, has a disease, is receiving steroids or other medications that suppress its immune system, consult your vet before taking them around other dogs.

Do not pet or handle a dog that appears unhealthy. If you do come into contact, wash your hands and change clothes.

Clean up after your own dog and place stool in appropriate containers.

Do not allow your dog to have contact with any wildlife like rabbits, squirrels, raccoons, or possums.

If you see wildlife or acting in an abnormal way, do not approach the animal, do not allow your dog to come in contact with the animal, and call the appropriate authorities.

Avoid letting dogs drink standing water. Bring your own.

Check your dog for ticks after any outside activities and remove the tick as soon as possible. Remove ticks by carefully using tweezers to firmly grip the tick as close to the pet's skin as possible and gently and steadily pulling the tick free without twisting it or crushing the tick during removal.

