Sam Houston baseball ranked top five by MaxPreps and Baseball America

Sam Houston High School is off to a terrific start on the diamond. The Broncos hold No. 1 power rating in Class 5A (select and non-select) with a perfect, 19-0 record. They also now have a pair of national top-five rankings to boot.

Last week, MaxPreps ranked Sam Houston as the sixth best team in the nation. This week, the Broncos have climbed up to fourth in the 'MaxPreps Top 25 National High School Baseball Rankings.'

A strong showing in the 8th annual SPOT Classic this weekend was highlighted by MaxPreps.

The Broncos continue to rip off wins, collecting five victories while giving up just five runs. Sam Houston topped New Iberia 10-3, West Ouachita 11-0, Welsh 7-0, Parkway 6-1 and Byrd 5-1. Sulphur hosts Sam Houston in a key district matchup on March 31.



Zachary once again joins SHHS as the only teams from Louisiana to crack the list.

Two weeks after ranking Sulphur in the top five, Baseball America has added Sam Houston to their ranking as well. The Broncos enter the list at number five in the country. Baseball America points out the dominant pitching by Sam Houston thus far.

The article points out that the Broncos have "outscored opponents 100-16 this season with five shutouts."

Zachary is also the only other Louisiana team on the ranking.

