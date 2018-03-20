Sulphur man accused of indecent behavior with a juvenile

A Sulphur man is in jail on a charge of indecent behavior with a juvenile.

Last month, Jeff Davis Sheriff's Deputies responded to a complaint that a juvenile had been inappropriately touched by a family friend, according to Chief Deputy Chris Ivey.

The 13-year-old female victim reported to detectives and the Child Advocacy Center that she was touched inappropriately by the suspect while at her home.

The suspect was identified as Richard Felipe Nieto, 24, of Sulphur, who has been booked on one count of indecent behavior with a juvenile. He is being held without bond.

