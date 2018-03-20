Jeff Davis Parish man accused of stealing crawfish

A Jeff Davis Parish man is accused of stealing crawfish from a farm, according to a news release from the Jeff Davis Parish Sheriff's Office.

Chief Deputy Chris Ivey, with Jeff Davis Parish Sheriff's Office, said 33-year-old Fulton Dale Bridwell, of Elton, was released from the Allen Parish jail on Nov. 30, 2017, and "went on a criminal spree immediately after."

Ivey said Bridwell stole crawfish from the Zaunbrecher farm in December 2017.

A resident caught Bridwell a short time later behind a residence on Liberty Cemetery Road, on private property, and he nervously inquired if the homeowner wanted to buy some crawfish, Ivey said.

Bridwell was arrested Tuesday and charged with 1 count of simple burglary, 1 count of criminal trespass, and 1 count of obstruction of justice. He was jailed without bond.

