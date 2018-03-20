Sulphur residents indicted in connection with 2016 homicide involving Aryan Circle

Federal authorities say eight members or associates of the Aryan Circle (AC) have been indicted and arrested for their alleged roles in the 2016 homicide of a fellow gang member in Evangeline Parish, Louisiana.

Two Sulphur residents - David "Big Dave" Wayne Williams, 36, and Christina Marie Williams, 38 - were arrested as accessories after the fact in violent crimes in the racketeering murder of Clifton Hallmark, according to news releases from the ATF, the Department of Justice and the Western District of Louisiana U.S. Attorney's Office. The two were arrested early Tuesday morning.

Alleged AC gang member Jeremy Jordan, 38, of Orange, Texas, has been indicted for the racketeering murder of Clifton Hallmark in Evangeline Parish.

Five others were indicted as accessories after the fact: Brian "Sneak" Elliot Granger, 36, of Beaumont, Texas; Leland Edward Hamm, 43, of Tulsa, Oklahoma; Richard Alan Smith, 47, of Little Rock, Arkansas; Michael Paul Auxilien, 34, of Mamou, Louisiana; and Stone Haynes, 49, of Beaumont, Texas.

The eight were indicted by a federal grand jury on March 14. The indictment was unsealed today.

According to information on the indictment, which was provided by the Department of Justice, "the AC is a powerful race-based, multi-state organization that operates inside and outside of state and federal prisons throughout Texas, Louisiana, and the United States. The AC was established in the mid-1980s within the Texas prison system (TDCJ). Recently, the AC’s structure and influence expanded to rural and suburban areas throughout Texas, Louisiana, and Missouri. The AC emerged as an independent organization during a period of turmoil within the Aryan Brotherhood of Texas (ABT). The AC was relatively small in comparison to other prison-based gangs, but grew in stature and influence within TDCJ in the 1990s, largely through violent conflict with other gangs, white and non-white alike."

The indictment further alleges that: "the AC enforces its rules and promotes discipline among its members, prospects and associates through murder, attempted murder, assault, robbery and threats against those who violate the rules or pose a threat to the organization. Members, and oftentimes, associates, are required to follow the orders of higher-ranking members without question."

Copyright 2018 KPLC. All rights reserved.