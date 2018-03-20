Sheriff's Office arrests man for home invasion and violation of - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

Sheriff's Office arrests man for home invasion and violation of protective order

By KPLC Digital Staff
Lawrence Malveaux (Source: Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office) Lawrence Malveaux (Source: Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office)
MOSS BLUFF, LA (KPLC) -

A Lake Charles man is under arrest after authorities say he forced his way into the home of a woman who has an active protective order against him.

Lawrence Q. Malveaux, 32, was booked on charges of home invasion, violation of a protective order and simple battery. He has bonded out on $9,000 bond set by Judge Clayton Davis.

The Sheriff's Office was dispatched to a Moss Bluff home around 10:50 p.m. on Feb. 22, said Kim Myers, Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office spokeswoman.

The woman said she and another man were inside the home when they heard something at the front door, Myers said. They cracked the door open to see who was outside and Malveaux forced his way in. Malveaux began hitting the other man. The men were involved in short struggle inside, then outside, after which Malveaux fled on foot.

Myers said deputies located Malveaux nearby. He was transported to a local hospital to be treated for an injury he sustained during the home invasion.

He booked out of jail on Feb. 27.

Det. Kevin Fontenot is the lead investigator. 

