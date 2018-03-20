Police arrest two for using fake money

The Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office arrested two men for counterfeit money use in separate cases.

The Sheriff's Office began investigating one complaint on Feb. 22, 2018, according to Kim Myers Sheriff's Office spokeswoman. CPSO was contacted by the owner of a Lake Charles restaurant who claimed a former employee was attempting to exchange $100 counterfeit bill for U.S. currency.

Myers says the accused, Michael J. Darjean, 37, of Lake Charles, was detained by deputies as he was leaving the property and was found to be in possession of real money and a fake $100 bill.

Darjean was booked into Calcasieu Correctional Center on a charge of monetary instrument use. He was released on a $2,000 bond set by Judge Clayton Davis.

Myers says the Sheriff's Office also investigated a counterfeit money complaint was on Mar. 7, 2018.

Myers says Jacob P. Perry, 26, of Moss Bluff, made arrangements to meet someone to buy a cell phone and exchanged a phony $100 bill. The victim was able to meet with Perry to obtain her phone back.

According to Myers, detectives found that Perry stole a family member's cell phone and used her personal information on Paypal to order more fake money. The victim was alerted by email and was able to stop the transaction before it happened.

Myers says that Perry also used the victim's Amazon account and ordered $360 worth of gift cards at various locations. The victim was able to stop a few of those transactions as well.

Perry was arrested and booked into the Calcasieu Correctional Center and charged with monetary instrument abuse, 2 counts of theft less than $1,000 and 2 counts of identity theft. Judge David Ritchie set his bond at $45,000.

Det. Kevin Fontenot is the lead investigator on both cases.

Three arrests involving counterfeit money have reported by law enforcement in Southwest Louisiana this week. Read about the other arrest HERE.

