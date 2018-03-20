Beauregard Crime Stoppers offering reward for information on stolen four-wheeler

Beauregard Parish Crime Stoppers is offering a reward for information concerning the theft of a four-wheeler and other items on March 14-15. The stolen four-wheeler is similar to the one pictured. (Source: Honda)

Chief Detective Mark Herford says on Thursday, March 15, Beauregard Parish Sheriff's Office deputies responded to a reported burglary and theft at a residence off Graybow Road.



Upon arrival, deputies made contact with the victim, who stated that between 9:00 P.M. on March 14 and 4:00 A.M. on March 15, an unknown person or persons came on to the victim’s property and stole a green 2008 Honda Foreman TRX 500 four-wheeler and attempted to steal a second four-wheeler. The second four-wheeler was later recovered on the victim's property.



Several other miscellaneous items were also taken.

If you have information, you are asked to call Crime Stoppers at (337) 463-3281. You do not have to leave your name and a code number will be assigned.



