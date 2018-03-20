Crowley man arrested in child porn investigation

A Crowley man is charged with 15 counts of child pornography.

42 year old Damon Broussard was arrested Monday after a search of his computer turned up images of pornography involving juveniles.

The search and subsequent arrest was the result of a Louisiana State Police investigation that began in November of last year into the possession of child pornography in Acadia Parish.

Broussard was booked him into the Acadia Parish Correctional Center.

