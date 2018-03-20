Southwest Louisiana booking report: Mar 19

Chante Rougeau, 24, Lake Charles: Domestic abuse battery, simple battery.

Tristian Davis, 20, Lake Charles: Possession of a controlled dangerous substance, prohibited acts, drug paraphernalia, encouraging or contributing to child delinquency, dependency or neglect, illegal use of controlled dangerous substance in the presence of persons under seventeen years of age.

Khalil Senegal, 20, Lake Charles: Produce, manufacture, distribute or possess with intent narcotic, prohibited acts, drug paraphernalia, encouraging or contributing to child delinquency or neglect, illegal use of controlled dangerous substance in the presence of persons under seventeen years of age.

Joseph Reynaud, 41, Lake Charles: Four counts of direct contempt of court, stopping, standing or parking prohibited in specified places, possession of controlled dangerous substance, possession of synthetic marijuana.

Crystal Taylor, 38, Lake Charles: Direct contempt of court, prohibited acts, drug paraphernalia, contraband defined, certain activities regarding contraband in penal institutions prohibited.

Blake Whittington, 33, Lake Charles: Probation violation.

Malcolm Rhodes, 24, Lake Charles: Unlawful presence of sex offender, probation violation.

Reginald Anderson, 26, Lake Charles: Domestic abuse battery.

Rudy Benoit, 37, Lake Charles: Direct contempt of court.

William Spry, 32, Dequincy: Probation violation, possession of marijuana.

Charles Bertrand, 34, Iowa: Domestic abuse battery.

Aaron Rennier, 25, Sulphur: Possession of marijuana.

Cade Badon, 19, Baton Rouge: General Speed law, operating vehicle while license is suspended, security required, flight from an officer, aggravated flight from an officer, reckless operation, possession of a controlled dangerous substance, prohibited acts, drug paraphernalia.

John Dascoulias, 62, Lake Charles: Obscenity.

Jamar Thomas, 40, Lake Charles: Possession of a controlled dangerous substance, following vehicles.

Percey Reed, 54, Lake Charles: Simple burglary. theft from $1,000 but less than $5,000.

Alexia Davis, 25, Lake Charles: Possession of controlled dangerous substance.

Corton Duhon, 19, Lake Charles: Theft under $750.

Jordan Key, 22, Lake Charles: Possession of controlled dangerous substance, pedestrians on highways or interstate highways.

Jasmine Brown, 26, Lake Charles: Domestic abuse battery.

Amber Trahan, 30, Starks: Aggravated battery.

