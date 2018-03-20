Lake Area Ballet Theatre Spring Gala slated for Saturday

The Spring Gala for the Lake Area Ballet Theatre is this Saturday at 7 p.m. at the Rosa Hart Theatre.

They are partnering with the McNeese State University Steel Drum Band to bring something new to the audience.

Degas Dancers, Concerto, An American in Paris and Passports 2 will all be showcased during the performance.

The LABT says they are dedicated to bringing full-scale performances by producing new and innovated work, and providing a strong and diverse curriculum for the next generation of dancers.

Tickets for Saturday’s event can be purchased on Ticketmaster.com or at the Lake Charles Civic Center box office.

Copyright 2018 KPLC. All rights reserved.