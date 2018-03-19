Sulphur teen hit by car still recovering - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

Sulphur teen hit by car still recovering

(Source: Trisha Jones) (Source: Trisha Jones)
LAFAYETTE (KPLC) -

13-year-old Alyssa Jones was hit by a car when she tried to cross the street to board her school bus Friday morning. 

She was airlifted to a Lafayette General Hospital in critical condition. 

Monday her family said she is starting to feel better, but the past weekend has been a difficult one for Alyssa. With multiple broken bones and surgeries, Alyssa's family knows she's tough enough to pull through. 

 "With everything that I saw... I thought we were going to lose her," said grandmother Angela Jones. 

13-year-old Alyssa Jones is still fighting after being hit by a car in Sulphur last Friday. 

Angela says Alyssa has already undergone two surgeries to repair her legs, collarbone, and shoulder. Right now the only body part she can use is her right arm. 

She says Alyssa has another surgery scheduled soon, and that once her granddaughter is released from the hospital it will take another two to three months for her to learn how to walk again. 

The Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office and the school board are still investigating, but Angela says she believes it was all a tragic accident. 

"From what we understand it really wasn't one person's fault," she said. 

But knowing that, Alyssa's mother Trisha Jones is still upset. 

"I mean I really want to be angry at somebody, but there's really nobody to be angry at," said Trisha. 

She says the driver who hit her daughter hasn't reached out. 

"I'm sure he thinks we're mad at him, but I mean we're not," said Trisha. "We know it wasn't his fault, but I mean it would be nice for him to check up on her." 

While Alyssa has a long road ahead, her mother and grandmother hope that her accident will create change so this doesn't happen to someone else. 

"We don't have street lights," said Angela. "Maybe they need to put more street lights where the bus stops are. Maybe they need to make it to where the buses have to pull into the middle so that the cars can't go past them." 

Angela says she's already spoken to the school board to see if school buses can begin parking in the middle of the road to pick up children. 

If you would like to donate to help with Alyssa's medical expenses, click HERE.

If you would like to send cards, flowers or words of encouragement to Alyssa her room number is 643 at the Lafayette General Hospital. 

