KPLC's policy on reporting on arrests

It is KPLC’s policy to report on arrests and charges because we believe that the public has the right to know up-to-date information about what’s going on in their neighborhood and in Southwest Louisiana.

We get our information directly from law enforcement and law enforcement documents.

But not every case ends up in an indictment or a conviction. When we learn that an arrest we have covered has resulted in charges being dropped or in the person being found not guilty, we report that, too.

If you were arrested and charges were later dropped or if the case did not result in a conviction, email jmanning@kplctv.com.

