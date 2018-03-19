Authorities release 911 phone call from 2001 reporting baby found in freezer

The Calcasieu District Attorney's office has released Amy Tonguis' 911 phone call from 2001, reporting that she found her baby in a freezer.

Tristan Tonguis, a 9-day old baby, died from being in the freezer. Amy and Benjamin Tonguis, the baby's father, blamed each other for the death and the case remains unsolved 17 years later.

WARNING: The 911 call contains graphic material.

Watch KPLC's Kayla Courvell's recent report on the case HERE.

Copyright 2018 KPLC. All rights reserved.