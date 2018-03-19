Lake Charles church to launch weekly support meetings for veterans

A Lake Charles church is launching a recovery program specifically to help area veterans.

First United Methodist Church is expanding its Celebrate Recovery program with weekly meetings called "Welcome Home." Beginning April 9, veterans can join in group sessions to discuss their lives, successes, struggles, and get support from other military men and women.

Celebrate Recovery is a tool that can help us recapture some of that sense of brotherhood and sense of mission.

FUMC uses a biblically-based 12-step program and aims to start building relationships with others who are healthy.

Celebrate Recovery has helped nearly 4 million people in 29,000 churches around the world, according to FUMC.

