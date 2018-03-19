Calcasieu Parish Animal Services and Adoption Center suspends do - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

Calcasieu Parish Animal Services and Adoption Center suspends dog adoptions due to canine virus

By McKenzie Ball, Producer
(Source: KPLC) (Source: KPLC)
LAKE CHARLES, LA -

Calcasieu Parish Animal Services and Adoption Center has announced the suspension of all dog adoptions indefinitely due to a dog testing positive for Canine Distemper. 

Staff is also limiting the number of new animals being accepted at the center while dogs that may have been exposed are isolated.

The viral disease is highly contagious among dogs who have not been vaccinated and frequently fatal to dogs who have the virus. It does not affect humans or domestic cats; as a result, cat adoptions will continue at the center.

The facility’s veterinarian, Dr. Jamie Houston, is working hand-in-hand with the LSU School of Veterinary Medicine to mitigate the situation as soon as possible.

Animal Services and Adoption Center Director Nathan Areno reminds pet owners of the importance of making sure your pets receive all necessary vaccinations according to schedule.

“The (distemper) vaccination is extremely effective. All dog owners should make sure their pets have their shots up-to-date." 

Staff will be contacting the owners of recently adopted dogs to give them guidance on monitoring their dogs.

Copyright 2018 KPLC. All rights reserved.

