Residents voice concerns about storm drain near Ham Reid-Nelson Road Roundabout

One man living in South Lake Charles says he has concerns about a storm drain near the Ham Reid Nelson Road Roundabout.

Paul Theriot, who lives nearby, said since the roundabout opened he's seen at least five cars end up in his yard with flat tires.

Theriot said he doesn't actually have a problem with the roundabout, however.

"When they go around the circle and go to straighten out, they're being distracted from either texting or the iPhone and they're not paying attention and they're running up on this culvert," Theriot said. "This thing (the culvert) is razor sharp right and when they hit it they're tearing up their front ends of their cars and they're blowing out either their front or back end of their tires."

Theriot said when the cars hit, it sounds like an explosion.

"When they hit it you can hear the tires popping. It's like a boom," Theriot said.

He said it's an accident waiting to happen and he wants to bring awareness to the problem before anyone gets hurt physically or financially.

"I feel sorry for the people because it's costing them a lot of money," Theriot said. " A lot of these people are... busting up their front ends and the rims on their tires so it's becoming a big expense."

The Calcasieu Parish Police Jury is aware of the problem and they are investigating the issue.

