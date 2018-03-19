Oakdale woman pleads guilty in killing of woman and unborn baby

An Oakdale woman accused of killing, burning and burying a pregnant woman and her unborn baby in 2011 has pleaded guilty to second-degree murder.

Allen Parish District Attorney Todd Nesom said Monday that 35-year-old Pamela Causey-Fregia was sentenced to life in prison.

Causey-Fregia was originally charged with first-degree murder and first-degree feticide in the death of 22-year-old Victoria Marie-Perez and her unborn child.

Perez was eight months pregnant when she disappeared in March 2011 after leaving a doctor's appointment in Alexandria.

According to Allen Parish Sheriff Doug Hebert, Causey was trying to convince her husband she was pregnant around the time of Perez's disappearance. Hebert said after her husband left her, Causey showed him a pregnancy test and sonogram. Not convinced, her husband left and went back to Texas. Hebert said despite this and the fact that most of her family believed she had a hysterectomy she continued the act.

Hebert said Causey went to Rapides Women's & Children's Hospital and approached Perez, offering her baby clothes to get her to return to Oakdale. He said Causey killed Perez using blunt force, then burned and buried her body.

Sheriff Hebert said all three of Causey's children, ages 10, 8, and 6 years old, were at the home when Perez was killed. The children were the ones who came forward and told law enforcement. Hebert said one of them was allegedly with Causey when she picked Perez up in Alexandria, and another was with her when she dumped and burned the body.

