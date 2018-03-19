Sulphur school worker up for Janitor of the Year

A janitor from Sulphur is up for the Cintas Corporation's Janitor of the Year Award.

Flora Lara works at W. T. Henning Elementary School.

In its fifth year, the Janitor of the Year Contest aims to draw attention to the everyday heroes that go above and beyond their job description to make schools a clean, healthy and fun learning environment. Now through April 20, the public is encouraged to vote for their favorite janitor or custodian at www.cintas.com/JOTY.

“With over 3,200 nominations in total, we doubled in size compared to last year’s contest. There were so many heartfelt stories from students, teachers and parents, making it incredibly difficult to narrow down the finalists,” said Jillian Bauer, Marketing Manager, Cintas. “These 10 janitors stuck out not only because they do their job exceedingly well, but because they have left a positive and lasting impact on their schools. These finalists redefine what it means to be a school janitor.”

The 2018 Janitor of the Year winner will be determined by the number of votes and will receive a $5,000 cash prize along with $5,000 in products and services for his or her school from Cintas and Rubbermaid Commercial Products – not to mention bragging rights. A $500 cash prize will be awarded to each of the remaining nine finalists.

“Now, it’s up to local communities, and the rest of the nation, to support these inspiring custodians and show them just how thankful we are for their hard work and endless compassion,” added Bauer.

The top 10 finalists in the 2018 Janitor of the Year contest include:

Lazaro Calderon – St. Thomas the Apostle Catholic School (Miami)

Bob Cook – Sands Montessori (Cincinnati)

Rita Corona – University of Illinois at Chicago (Chicago)

Jeff Crecelius – Francisco Elementary School (Francisco, Ind.)

Frank Hernandez – Kalmiopsis Elementary School (Brookings, Ore.)

Rudy Hernandez – Tozer Elementary School (Windsor, Colo.)

Flora Lara – W.T. Henning Elementary School (Sulphur, La.)

Kris Pomp – East Dale Elementary School (Fairmont, W.Va.)

Dennis “Doc” Stadler – Lake Country (elementary) School (Hartland, Wis.)

Mark Zaidel – Harris Hill Elementary School (Williamsville, N.Y.)

