DeRidder police: $25,000 in counterfeit money found at motel

One person is under arrest after $25,000 in counterfeit money was found at a motel, authorities with the DeRidder Police Department said.

Deputy Chief Christopher Rudy says DeRidder police began investigating after Christopher Tanner, 44, of DeRidder, was caught on surveillance footage passing counterfeit cash at a local store on March 14.

Three days later, on March 17, police spotted Tanner's vehicle at a local motel, Rudy said. The $25,000 in phony cash and drugs were found in Tanner's motel room. Several items used to manufacture counterfeit money were also found in the room.

Tanner is charged with five counts of monetary instrument abuse, one count of possession of schedule II and one count of possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond is set at $30,000.

Rudy said charges are pending for Debbie West, 43, of DeRidder, 43, who lives with Tanner.

The two were arrested on counterfeiting charges in January in Mobile, Ala.

Copyright 2018 KPLC. All rights reserved.