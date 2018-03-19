StepCrew dance production to take stage for Banners - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

StepCrew dance production to take stage for Banners

By KPLC Digital Staff
The StepCrew, a dance production that brings together Ottawa Valley stepdance, Irish stepdance and modern tap, will perform on Saturday, March 24 in the F.G. Bulber Auditorium as part of the 2018 Banners at McNeese State University season.
LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) -

The StepCrew, a dance production that brings together Ottawa Valley stepdance, Irish stepdance and modern tap, will perform at 7:00 P.M. on Saturday, March 24 in the F.G. Bulber Auditorium as part of the 2018 Banners at McNeese State University season.

The show features some of the world’s top talents in their respective dance forms.

These performers use the traditions of their dance forms to create new, modern fusions of all three styles.    

The production also boasts three world-class fiddlers backed by a five-piece ensemble comprised of some of the most well-respected musicians in the Celtic music scene. The performers include dancers and fiddlers from the likes of The Chieftains, Bowfire, Cherish the Ladies and Seven Nations.

The StepCrew’s cast takes you on a dance journey as champions in their respective art forms to show audiences the similarities and differences between their captivating dance styles. 

Tickets are $20 for adults, $5 for students under 18 and free for McNeese and Sowela students with current IDs.

Banners is supported by ticket sales, memberships, corporate sponsors and grants. For more information about the program or tickets, visit the Banners website at www.banners.org or call the Banners office at 337-475-5123.

Persons needing accommodations as provided by the Americans with Disabilities Act should contact the ADA Coordinator at 337-475-5428, voice; 337-456-5960, fax; 337-562-4227, TDD/TTY, hearing impaired or by email at cdo@mcneese.edu.

