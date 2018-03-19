Sulphur offers utility fee assistance to low-income households

The City of Sulphur is continuing a program to assist low-income households to pay for water, sewer, and trash fees charged by the city.

Eligibility will be in accordance with Department of Social Service guidelines established by the federal government and the State of Louisiana.

The maximum income to determine eligibility is as follows:

HOUSEHOLD SIZE MONTHLY GROSS INCOME

$ 1,905.00 $ 2,491.00 $ 3,077.00 $ 3,663.00 $ 4,249.00 $ 4,835.00 $ 4,945.00 $ 5,055.00 $ 5,165.00 $ 5,275.00

Recertification of eligibility must be done once a year.

Sulphur will take applications for this program March 19 - 26, 2018, at Sulphur City Hall. Persons applying must bring a copy of any and all income for all members of the household.

