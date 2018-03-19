Southwest Louisiana arrest report: March 19, 2018

Devon Phillip Rigster, 30, Welsh: Driving on a roadway laned for traffic, possession of marijuana, possession of a controlled dangerous substance, prohibited acts.

Gregory Paul Leday, 34, Lake Charles: Operating while intoxicated. Bond: $1,000

Edward James Wimberly, 53, Lake Charles: Display of plates, possession of a controlled dangerous substance.

Jemika Shantell Levier, 35, Lake Charles: Possession of marijuana, possession of a controlled dangerous substance, theft, prohibited acts.

Chase Allen Rains, 23, Lake Charles: Battery, false imprisonment.

Shannon Lynn Smith, 45, Lake Charles: Theft, possession of a controlled dangerous substance. Bond: $3,000

Andre Jonothan Tiner, 30, Spring, Texas: Aggravated second-degree battery.

Raven Theresa Lastrapes, 30, Lake Charles: Illegal possession of stolen things, aggravated assault. Bond: $2,000

William Harold Turner, 49, DeQuincy: Out of state detainer.

Nancy Cain, 34, Iowa: Possession of a controlled dangerous substance, stop lamps and signals required, operating while license is suspended. Bond: $600

Logan Haywood Cormier, 38, Vinton: Battery, child endangerment. Bond: $1,500

Rici Jo Hardesty Rachal, 22, Battery.

Amanda Rae Aymond, 32, Lake Charles: Direct contempt of court, probation detainer, possession of marijuana, contraband defined.

Leon James Sr Griffin, 44, Lake Charles: possession of legend drug without the prescription.

Edward Franklin Combs, 50, Sulphur: Parole violation.

Hayden Patrick Cassidy, 26, Lake Charles: Possession of controlled dangerous substance, possession of marijuana, prohibited acts.

Brittany Monique Ward, 31, Lake Charles: Aggravated assault child endangerment, battery, child endangerment, battery.

Raymond Mathew Floyd III, 26, Lake Charles: Assault child endangerment, two counts of illegal possessions of firearms, battery, child endangerment, three counts possession of a firearm by a felon.

Manuel Castillo III, 34, Iowa: Four counts of direct contempt of court, battery.

