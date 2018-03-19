Free self-defense class for women

Damsel in Defense strives to empower women across the world to help protect themselves and their loved ones.

They equip and educate women to help prevent them from being victims of assault.

They believe they are changing statistics and helping the community become a safer place, making a difference in the lives of many women.

Many classes and events are offered, and they will even come to you to teach you important self-defense skills.

Rosa Miller is an independent Damsel Pro, and is holding a free self-defense seminar for women in Calcasieu Parish.

She is partnering with the CPSO for the event on April 7 at 10 a.m. at the Ward 3 Recreation Facility on Lake Street.

Participants must sign up in advance by visiting their Facebook page or calling Miller at (409)221-7278.

You can visit their website to find a damsel professional in your area.