When you lose fat, where does it all go?

After losing fat during a weight loss, it apparently leaves the body through sweat and urine.

According to Professor and Head of the School of Biotechnology and Biomolecular scientist at the University of New South Wales Andrew Brown and Assistant scientist Ruben Meerman, the fat is converted to carbon dioxide and water.

Before, many believed that the fat turns into energy and muscles...or just vanishes. Brown and Meerman say that's not true, we inhale the carbon dioxide and the water mixes into our circulation until it's lost as urine or sweat. They claim that almost everything we eat comes back out via the lungs.

Brown and Ruben explain that protein shares the same fate, except the small part that turns into urea and other solids are excreted as urine.

For example, if you put 3.5kg of food and water into your body, plus 600 grams of oxygen, then 4.1kg of stuff needs to come back out, or you'll gain weight. The good news is, you exhale 200 grams of carbon dioxide while you sleep.

However, simply breathing more will not make you lose weight. The best way? Brown and Meerman say to increase the amount of carbon dioxide by moving your muscles.

